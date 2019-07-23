ICC Test Ranking: Virat Kohli holds the top position

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli maintained his top position in the ICC Test batsman’s rankings. Kohli has a point of 922 while New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is in the second position with 913 points. Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is in the third position with 881 points.

In team rankings, Indian is in the top position and India is followed by New Zeland, South Africa, England, and Australia.

In the bowler’s list Indian bowler Ravindra Jadeja is in 6th position and Ashwin in 10th position.