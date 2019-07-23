Karnataka crisis: Trust vote will be held today,says Speaker

Turning down Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s request for more time before the floor test, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar told the CM to prove his government’s strength in the House by 6 pm today.

The coalition government has been asked to prove majority in the state Assembly by the BJP after 16 of its MLAs (13 Congress and 3 JDS) tendered their resignation as legislators and two Independent MLAs withdrew their support from the government. The saffron party has accused HD Kumaraswamy of delaying the trust vote deliberatey to buy time for some respite from the Supreme Court on the rebel MLAs.