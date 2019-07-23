KeralaLatest News

Kerala Police asks for bribe to release the vehicle involved in accident case ; audio clip goes viral

Jul 23, 2019, 02:44 pm IST
Kerala ASI, belonging to Vizhinjam Police Station, asks for Rs 5000 through the phone to the Managing Partner of a private company based in Kollam so that the truck belonging to the company can be released.

Apparently, the audio was recorded by the company officials who later produced the clip in front of the Sub Inspector. Later, the vehicle was released after changing the alleged ASI from case investigation. However, the audio clip has gone viral on social networking sites and an investigation regarding the issue has been initiated.

It has been reported that the accident involving the truck took place two weeks before when the truck driver lost control and the vehicle collapsed near the Bank of Baroda branch in Vizhinjam.

