Kuwait earned 100 crores 93 lakhs Dinar as health insurance from expats

The Kuwait Health Ministry has earned a revenue of around 100 crores 93 lakh Kuwait Dinar as health insurance fees from expats. The Kuwait government made health insurance fees mandatory for expats from July 28, 2003.

The insurance fees are collected while renewing the residence permit annually. The government has entrusted a private agency to collect insurance fees. Around 33 lakh expats have paid the insurance fees for renewing the residence permit. The fees credited in the account of Health ministry.

From July 28 the fees will be collected online only. Earlier this was collected at centers at Farwaniya, Sabnah Hospital, Jabairya, Jahara, Fahafeel.

Although the online facility was started in January, the fees were collected by the agency also. But the agreement of agency with the health ministry will end on this month 28. After this, the fees will be collected by online only.