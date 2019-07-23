Latest NewsGulf

Number of expats decreases in Oman

Jul 23, 2019, 07:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

The number expats and foreign citizens living in Oman have been decreased, says a report. It has been reported that around 65,000 expats have been left the country in the lasty year.

Oman’s National Centre for Statistics and Information’s data revelas a cecrease of 65397 expats when compared to May 2018. As per the data around 20 lakh foreign citizens are living in the country. The strict visa regulations carried out by the Oman government to implement the nationalization process has to lead to a decrease in the number of expats.

Tags

Related Articles

dubai

Now You Can Win Up to Dh 25000 While Shopping in Dubai. Here is What You Need to Do

Sep 3, 2018, 05:37 pm IST

Most members of the Gandhi family are out on bail , says PM Modi

Feb 8, 2019, 02:49 pm IST

“when you are free from winking and disrupting Parliament, give some time to facts as well” Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi

Aug 9, 2018, 09:33 pm IST

Govt infuses nearly Rs 11,000 crore capital in public sector banks

Jan 2, 2019, 01:28 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close