The number expats and foreign citizens living in Oman have been decreased, says a report. It has been reported that around 65,000 expats have been left the country in the lasty year.

Oman’s National Centre for Statistics and Information’s data revelas a cecrease of 65397 expats when compared to May 2018. As per the data around 20 lakh foreign citizens are living in the country. The strict visa regulations carried out by the Oman government to implement the nationalization process has to lead to a decrease in the number of expats.