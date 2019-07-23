Pakistan ‘guiding’ ISIS terrorists’ training at Afghanistan to attack India

Pakistan Army has chalked out new plan to carry out attacks across the border. A latest report by ‘The Hindustan Times’ said that the Pakistan Army is guiding terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba and ISIS for training in Afghanistan to carry out attacks against India. In fact, the report adds that 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha Saeed is overseeing the training and other operations in Afghanistan. The report also cites new findings by the United Nations and the Pentagon, which also pointed to huge presence of Lashkar terrorists in Afghanistan.

The new plan of the Pakistan Army to use Afghanistan as launchpad for terror attacks against India comes at a time when the Pakistani administration is under intense pressure to dismantle the terror structure and other non-state actors due to the FATF’s October deadline.

For those who don’t know, the Financial Action Task Force is set to hear the case in connection with blacklisting Pakistan over money laundering and terror funding activities. While an earlier report had revealed that due to the FATF deadline, almost all terror activities have come to nil on the Line of Control, this latest report shows that Pakistan will use new, non-traditional ways to target India.

The report also shows that Pakistan in general and Lashkar-e-Taiba in particular will continue to be involved with the Taliban and Haqqani network inside Afghanistan. Lashkar men continue to fight alongside Taliban terrorists. The war-torn nation has seen spike in violence in recent time. At least 305 civilians were killed by pro-government forces between January and March, 52.5 percent of all deaths in that period. Civilian deaths jumped by 11 percent from 2017 to 3,804 people killed, including 927 children, and another 7,189 people wounded, the UN said.