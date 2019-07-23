Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slips down again

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended in loss again.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 37,982 points lowering 48 points or 0.13 points. The NSE Nifty ended at 11,331 lowering 15 points or 0.13%.

The top gainers in the market were PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, and Asian Paints.

The top losers in the market were SBI, Adani Ports, Zee Entertainments, Grasim, Coal India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, and Tata Steel.