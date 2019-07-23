The social media posts praising Modi and BJP by KSU leader ignites controversy in social media

The old social media posts of newly elected unit president of KSU in University college, Thiruvananthapuram has ignited a new controversy in the social media. The old facebook posts of Amal Chandra praising Narendra Modi and V.Muralidharan has been widely circulated on social media. The left supporters accuse that Amal is a ‘Sanghi’ and is masked as a Congressmen.

” Congratulations and best wishes to the vibrant Mr. Narendra Modi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India for the second term. An outstanding campaigner, may he work to put his impressive words into action. Jai Hind!’, he wrote on Facebook on 30 May, after Modi resumed as the prime Minister for the second time.

He also congratulated BJP leader V.Muralidharan for becoming union minister. The left supporters accuse that Amal Chandran is a BJP sympathizer. But Amal replies to these allegations by showing his Facebook post praising Pinarayi Vijayan.

KSU has formed a unit in the university college after long 18 years on yesterday.