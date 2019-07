Abu Dhabi Municipality has warned residents that, people who wlak with their dog without a leash will be fined Dh.5000. The warning released as a part of animal wellness awareness campaign also reminded that dogs are not allowed in Malls and restaurents.

The notice also warns that those people who abandone pets on the street will be fined Dh. 2,000. Anyone found selling sick animalswill be fined Dh.3000 and selling protected species will be fined Dh.10,000.