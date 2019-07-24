Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt begins marriage preparation

Pretty Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is Bollywood’s ‘hot and cute’ actress. Her relationship with actor Ranbeer Kapoor is not a secret in the industry or film fans. The news that ‘lovebirds’ of the Bollywood is going to tie the wedding knot soon.

Various national media has reported that Alia has entrusted famous designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to design her wedding dress- a lehenga-. It is rumored that the wedding will take place in the first half of 2020.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed wedding dresses for many celebrities including Bollywood. Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed the wedding dresses of Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra.

But Sabyasachi or Alia has not responded to the news.