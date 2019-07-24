Cricketer Harbhajan Singh criticized for his controversial ‘Islamophobia’ tweet on Chandrayaan

Former Indian cricket player Harbhajan Singh was been severally criticized and trolled for a tweet that he has tweeted on India’s Chandrayaan mission’s success. It is accused that Harbhajan’s tweet is ‘Islamophobic’.

Naxalite leader Kavita Krishnan who is the PB member of CPI(ML) has written on Twitter that ” This is the Nepal flag, also with the crescent moon on it. Literally ‘flagging’ all ‘Muslim’ countries, is the essence of Islamophobic baiting & profiling. Wish you cd learn from Sri Lankan cricketers & rise above this”.

May I disturb this bigoted story of yours with some reality? This is the Nepal flag, also with the crescent moon on it. Literally 'flagging' all 'Muslim' countries, is the essence of Islamophobic baiting & profiling. Wish you cd learn from Sri Lankan cricketers & rise above this. pic.twitter.com/HMPkexOE2V — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) July 23, 2019

Its a clever punch line, where is the offence in it? No need to paint religion and start a border war on twitter. ( also why is every paki response "get toilets first"? Is that the only thing you have more of than India?) — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 22, 2019

What a shame, open bigotry. Reaching moon is not the best indicator for development. Some countries with moon on their flags are much ahead on HDI than others who have flags on moon.

During a proud national moment, you must add a communal angle, no? Pathetic — Jaini /????????/ ????? (@IchbinUjjaini) July 23, 2019

New India. Where we celebrate our achievements by mocking others. What a shame. How easily Indians can spoil a happy cheerful mood in a second!! — ???? ? (@UnityZstrength) July 23, 2019