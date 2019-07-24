Latest NewsIndia

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh criticized for his controversial ‘Islamophobia’ tweet on Chandrayaan

Jul 24, 2019, 09:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former Indian cricket player Harbhajan Singh was been severally criticized and trolled for a tweet that he has tweeted on India’s Chandrayaan mission’s success. It is accused that Harbhajan’s tweet is ‘Islamophobic’.

Naxalite leader Kavita Krishnan who is the PB member of CPI(ML) has written on Twitter that ” This is the Nepal flag, also with the crescent moon on it. Literally ‘flagging’ all ‘Muslim’ countries, is the essence of Islamophobic baiting & profiling. Wish you cd learn from Sri Lankan cricketers & rise above this”.

 

