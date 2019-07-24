KeralaLatest News

Kerala model moral policing: Owner abandons pet dog for illicit relation with another dog

Jul 24, 2019, 12:10 am IST
Keralites are very proud of their literacy and the high cultural tradition of the state. The state is even now discussing restoring and preserving renaissance values. But the state has recently reported many cases of moral policing and even honor killings. Now we can add a new example of ‘Kerala model moral policing’.

In the capital city of the state, Thiruvananthapuram, an owner has abandoned pet pomeranian dog on the street accusing that the dog has an illicit relation between another dog.

People for Animal member Shammeem has got a phone call on Sunday night that a pomeranian dog straying near Anayara World market. The dog declined to take food given by the locals. Shameem took the dog and when checked it he found a letter in hidden the lash of the dog.

It is written the note that the dog is a good one, only barks and has not bitten anyone in the last three years. Take only a little food. But he abandoned this dog only because of having a relationship with another dog.

The note was shared on Facebook by People for Animal worker Sridevi.

