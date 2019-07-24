Lok Sabha passes Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, to amend the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Speaker Om Birla passed the Bill on the basis of a voice vote in the Lower House of Parliament.

The same bill had earlier been passed by the Lok Sabha in the April of 2017. However, the Rajya Sabha did not clear it so it lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

The 2019 bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday. The bill aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations.

According to the proposed changes, for a general offence, the penalty has been increased to Rs 500 from Rs 100. For travelling without a ticket, while the old penalty was Rs 200, the new penalty is Rs 500. Likewise, for disobeying authority orders, the fine has been raised to Rs 2,000 from Rs 500. On using a vehicle without license, defaulter would be fined Rs 5,000 instead of the old Rs 500 fine.

For the use of an oversized vehicle, a fine of Rs 5,000 has been proposed. Speeding would attract a fine of Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 400. Likewise, for dangerous driving, the penalty has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. Even drunken driving penalty has been increased five times to Rs 10,000.

Vehicles caught overloading would attract a fine of Rs 2,000. Driving without a seat belt would attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 100. Overloading a two-wheeler would attract a penalty of Rs 2,000 instead of the earlier Rs 100 and also disqualification of licence for three months.

If one doesn’t make way for emergency vehicles, Rs 10,000 fine would be charged. Driving without insurance would attract a fine of Rs 2,000 instead of Rs 1,000.