Man arrested for creating fake Government website

Delhi Police arrested a man from Shyamnagar in West Bengal on Tuesday for allegedly making a fake website of Central government’s rural welfare scheme, police said. Prasenjit Chatterjee was nabbed following a raid in the area in North 24 Parganas district, they said.

A case was registered on a complaint filed by Vigilance Officer Hari Sewak Sharma regarding fraudulent site of the Central government’s rural welfare scheme, police said. A laptop and a computer hard disk has been seized, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.