Latest NewsIndia

Man arrested for creating fake Government website

Jul 24, 2019, 06:24 am IST
Less than a minute

Delhi Police arrested a man from Shyamnagar in West Bengal on Tuesday for allegedly making a fake website of Central government’s rural welfare scheme, police said. Prasenjit Chatterjee was nabbed following a raid in the area in North 24 Parganas district, they said.

A case was registered on a complaint filed by Vigilance Officer Hari Sewak Sharma regarding fraudulent site of the Central government’s rural welfare scheme, police said. A laptop and a computer hard disk has been seized, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.

Tags

Related Articles

Samsung launches Galaxy J4 Core Android Go phone : Price and Specs

Nov 10, 2018, 04:12 pm IST

Jennifer Lopez bares all in latest magazine cover

Nov 4, 2018, 12:13 pm IST

Afghanistan’s central province of Ghazni killed 15 members in Taliban attack

Apr 12, 2018, 03:15 pm IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are married : See Wedding Pics

Dec 11, 2017, 10:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close