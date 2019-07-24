‘Operation Lotus’: ‘your government will not survive even 24 hours’ , BJP leader warns Madhya Pradesh CM

The BJP aims to play the same technique it has successfully experimented in Karnatak to Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh opposition leader Gopal Bhargava warned the Chief Minister Kamal Nath they will finish the Congress government in just 24 hours if got instruction from the top leadership.

Gopal Bhargava claimed that if got instruction from No.1 or No.2 then the Madhya Pradesh government will not last 24 hours. “If there is an order from our No. 1 or No. 2 then your government will not survive even 24 hours,” Gopal Bhargava, the leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, said.

Kamal Nath shot back: “Your top No. 1 and No. 2 are sensible, that is why they are not giving such orders. You are free to bring in a no-confidence motion.”

Congress secured power in the state by ending 15-year BJP rule of Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan. Congress become the single largest party and assumed power by the support of BSP and SP.

Earlier BJP leaders had claimed that many Congress lawmakers were dissatisfied and may quit the party.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly:

Total Seats: 230

Congress: 114

BJP: 109

BSP: 2

SP: 1

Independent: 4