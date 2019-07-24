Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower again

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today ended lower. The domestic indices are settled trading in the loss for the last two days.

The BSE Senses today settled trading at 37,847 lowering around 135 points or 0.36%. The NSE Nifty ended trading lowering 59 points or 0.53% at 11,271.

The top gainers in the market were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech, Bharati Infratel, and Zee Entertainments.

The top losers in the market were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Indiabulls Housing Finance, JSW Steel, Britannia Industries and HeroMotoCorp.