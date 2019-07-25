A criminal carrying cash reward of Rs 25 000 killed in an encounter

Uttar Pradesh police have informed that a criminal who was carrying a cash reward of Rs.25,000 was killed in an encounter with the police. The criminal, Sandeep Kumar Sansi was killed in an encounter in Bagpat district on Thursday. Around 15 criminal cases were registered against the criminal.

The UP police in a statement said that the criminals have fired at a police team who were conducting a search in the Mubarikpur Road in Baghpat. In the retaliation, police fired Sandeep Kumar Sansi was injured. He was taken to a hospital but he was declared dead by doctors.