Arnab Goswami Corners Aparna Sen During Press Conference. Watch Video

Jul 25, 2019, 09:28 am IST
In a letter dated 23rd July 2019, 49 celebrities, including filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Konkana Sen Sharma, Mani Ratnam, Aparna Sen, and many others, wrote to PM Narendra Modi, expressing their concern about a number of tragic events which have occurred in the country in recent times. The letter alleged that ‘Jai Shri Ram is now a provocative ‘War-cry’. Yesterday, some of them had held a press conference and they had to face a guest they did not like- Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

Arnab was literally hacking into the press conference as he started asking questions to them from phone put on the loudspeaker. Arnab’s questions were played through the loud speaker but Aparna Sen, who was addressing the press conference evaded the questions. He had raised a few specific questions, none of which Aparna or anyone else in the panel chose to answer.

Here are a few questions he raised.

Why were you silent when Muslim fanatics were attacking Zaira Wasim?

Where were you when Ayub Pandith was being lynched?

Where were you when a man was attacked for saying Jai Shri Ram?

Where were you when Muslim clerics asked minorities to pick up arms?

Did you speak on Kashmiri Pandits and victims of terrorism in Kashmir?

Where were you when 7-year-old was attacked for chanting Jai Shri Ram?

When Mamata Banerjee arrested a girl Priyanka Sharma on the meme, where were you?

Jignesh Mevani said there should be armed-conflict, where were you then?

Aparna Sen chose not to answer any question and said “Hi Arnab, you have started your whatabouteries, I am not going to answer any of your whatabouteries. Please address the issue. You are not going to succeed in shouting, I’m done. I refuse to answer”.

