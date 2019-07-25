Latest NewsIndia

Asaduddin Owaisi Lashes Out at Congress, Says their Leaders Should Spend time in Prison For this Reason

Jul 25, 2019, 09:00 am IST
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019, while Congress and TMC MPs chose to walk out. They want the bill to be sent to a Parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny. The bill which has introduced a provision in the anti-terror act to designate suspicious individuals with terror connections as terrorists. AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi was upset by the bill and blamed the Congress for bringing the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Owaisi said that he himself has been a victim of this act and that Congress would learn their lessons on what they have done only if their leader spends some months in prison. He added that Congress acts like big brothers of Muslims when they are in opposition and bigger than BJP when they are in power.

Owaisi said there should be no tolerance towards a miscarriage of justice. He said under this law India has created a world record in the time period of police detention. (one can be kept under custody for six months due to suspicion)

