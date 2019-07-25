Latest NewsInternational

Former chief justice seeks political asylum in Canada

Jul 25, 2019, 10:24 pm IST
The first minority Chief Justice of Bangladesh, S.K.Sinha has sought political asylum in Canada. Sinha has earlier in 2017 has sought asylum in the US but the country has not responded favorably.

Sinha left Bangladesh in October 2017 for Australia. He left Bangladesh just a few months before his retirement in January 2018. He sends his resignation from abroad and it was accepted by President on November 14, 2017. He became the Chief Justice of Bangladesh on January 2015.

A bench headed by him had struck the 16th constitutional amendment which gave power to the Parliament to remove judges of Supreme Court.  After leaving the country, a court has issued charges of money laundering and moral turpitude against him.

