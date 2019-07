The Delhi police informed that a gym owner was shot by an unidentified man in Civil Line area in North Delhi.

Rahul Gupta, who runs a gym in a partnership with his brother-in-law and also a distributor of washing powder was shot when he was entering his gym after parking the car. A man wearing a helmet shot him. Gupta has sustained a bullet injury on his stomach. The man who shot him fled the spot. Gupta who was admitted in the hospital is out of danger.