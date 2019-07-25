Hockey: Captain Manpreet Singh, P.R.Sreejesh rested for Olympic test Event

In Hockey, the Hockey India announced the team of 18 players for the Indian Men’ team for the Olympic Test Even. The Event is played between 17-21 August 2019 in Japan. The team management has given rest to team captain Manpreet Singh, P.R.Sreejesh and Surendra Kumar. Team coach Graham Reid said that the break will help the players to get rid of minor injuries.

Indian Men’s Team List:

1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

2. Gurinder Singh

3. Harmanpreet Singh (Captain)

4. Kothajit Singh Khadangbam

5. Hardik Singh

6. Nilakanta Sharma

7. Vivek Sagar Prasad

8. Jaskaran Singh

9. Mandeep Singh (Vice Captain)

10. Gursahibjit Singh

11. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

12. Jarmanpreet Singh

13. Varun Kumar

14. Ashis Topno

15. SV Sunil

16. Gurjant Singh

17. Shamsher Singh

18. Suraj Karkera