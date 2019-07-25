Imran Khan Admits Pakistan Military Fears Being Sandwiched Between India and Afganistan

Ever since Imran Khan has set foot on the US, he has been grabbing the headlines with his honest admissions. Hours after revealing that there are still about 40000 terrorists in his country, Imran On Tuesday said that Pakistan Military is scared about a “two-front situation” with India and Pakistan. He said that the leadership had called for “strategic depth” in their military doctrine to avoid being “sandwiched between India and Afghanistan”.

“The fear amongst the Pakistani military establishment was always that there would be a two-front situation…you know, the eastern front, which is India. And then, if Afghanistan was also in the Indian sphere of influence, then Pakistan would be sandwiched between these two,” Mr. Khan said.

Earlier Imran Khan had said that the previous governments had lied to the US and that there were 40 militant groups operating in Pakistan.