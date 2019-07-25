Indian expat seeks help to find missing wife in UAE

Indian expat Madhusudhanan and his Sri Lankan wife Rohini, along with their five children, were living illegally in the UAE for some 30 years. Happiness was returning to the family after they found help through authorities and community during the last amnesty programme.

However, on June 9, Rohini, who is mentally unstable, ran away from their home in Sharjah and ever since, the family is on the roads looking for her.

“She was wearing a maroon dress and was barefoot. For a long while, Rohini told us that she would run away as she thought she was becoming a burden on us. Just days before she left, she was searching for the key of the main door. Later, she went out of the window and opened the gate and ran away. She is missing for 45 days now. I wander every day for 10-12 hours searching for her.” Madhusudhanan is appealing to everyone to help find his wife.