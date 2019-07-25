IndiGo announces new international services with offer tickets at Rs.5,999

India’s largest airline by marketshare, IndiGo has announced new international flights. The airline has announced a daily direct flight from Kolkata to Yangoon. The new service will start on September 20. The airline is offering flight tickets from Rs.5,999 in the route.

indiGo has also announced daily direct flight on Delhi-Dhaka route from August 22. The private airline has also announced non-stop flights in Mumbai- Bangkok, and Mumbai- Singapore routes from August 22.

The company has also started flights on Mumbai-Dubai, Mumbai-Kuwait and Delhi-Jeddah flights from today.