Iran released 9 Indians held from detained ship

Officlas informed that Iran has released 9 Indians held from the detained ship. There were 12 Indians in the ship MT Riah detained by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the strait of Hormuz for alleging that the ship has violated international maritime rules.

Now there are 21 Indians- three from MT Riah and 18 from British oil tanker Stena Impero- in Iran’s custody. Earlier Indian Embassy has got consular access to visit the Indian in a British oil tanker.

Another 24 Indians are on the board of ship ‘Grace 1’ which was detained by Gibraltor police. Indian officials have visited these Indians and extended all support.