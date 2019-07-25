Pakistan minister claims that Pakistan will send man to space by 2022

The Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Choudhary claimed that Pakistan will send a man to space by 2022. He said this on his social media handle.

” Proud to announce that selection process for the first Pakistani to be sent to Space shall begin from Feb 2020,fifty people will be shortlisted — list will then come down to 25 and in 2022 we will send our first person to space, this will be the biggest space event of our history”, he tweeted.

But Pakistan lacks the rockets to complete the space mission. So the space mission of Pakistan will be carried out by the help of China. Earlier China has launched two satellites of Pakistan.