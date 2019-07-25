“Set up exclusive courts within 60 days”: Supreme Court orders on child rape cases

In major ruling that will impact the ongoing investigations in connection with the child rapes in India, the Supreme Court ordered the setting up of the special designated courts on Thursday. The top court said that these special courts will be trying the POCSO cases exclusively in each district where number of such pending cases is more than 100.

These Courts will have to be set up within a period of 60 days and funded by the Centre. The Supreme Court also ordered the Centre to appoint sensitised prosecutors to deal with sexual assault cases against child. Additionally, the top court directed the chief secretaries of states, Union Territories to ensure timely submission of forensic reports in sexual assault cases against child. The apex court has given the Centre 30 days to apprise it about compliance of its order on exclusive courts to deal with assault cases against children.