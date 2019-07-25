Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends flat

Jul 25, 2019, 04:45 pm IST
In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended today flat. The BSE Sensex settled trading at 37,830lowering 16 points or 0.04%. The NSE Nifty also ended 11,252.19 points lowering 19 points or 0.17%.

The top gainers in the market were Vedanta, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, CIPLA, Zee Entertainments, Dr.Reddy’s Labs and Power Grid.

The top losers in the market were Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, JSW Steel, Bharat Petroleum, Reliance Industries, UPL, YES Bank and NTPC.

