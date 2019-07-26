Latest NewsIndia

62 Against 49: 62 Celebs Write to P.M Against ‘False Narratives’

Jul 26, 2019, 03:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

About 62 celebrities and socialists have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the letter written by 49 celebrities a day before. Film star Kangana Ranaut, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, classical dancer and MP Sonal Mansingh, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Vivek Agnihotri, etc are the signatories in the new letter.

The letter titled ‘Against Selective Outrage & False Narratives, says that the previous letter by ‘achievers’ express selective concern and demonstrated clear political bias and motive.

“It is aimed at tarnishing India’s international standing and to negatively portray Prime Minister Modi’s untiring efforts to effectuate governance on the foundations of positive nationalism and humanism which is the core of INDIANNESS,” the letter read. Check out the letter.

 

Tags

Related Articles

IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala, issues Red Alert in six districts

Jul 18, 2019, 06:09 am IST

Young Indian Crickerter accused the Emirates Airline for mistreatment

Dec 30, 2017, 11:13 am IST
corruption-index-india-unchanged

India unchanged in Global Corruption Perception index ranking

Feb 22, 2018, 03:37 pm IST
nasa-change-wardrobe-will-hit-miss

NASA to change its wardrobe; will it be a hit or a miss?

Feb 21, 2018, 12:33 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close