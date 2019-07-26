62 Against 49: 62 Celebs Write to P.M Against ‘False Narratives’

About 62 celebrities and socialists have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the letter written by 49 celebrities a day before. Film star Kangana Ranaut, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, classical dancer and MP Sonal Mansingh, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Vivek Agnihotri, etc are the signatories in the new letter.

The letter titled ‘Against Selective Outrage & False Narratives, says that the previous letter by ‘achievers’ express selective concern and demonstrated clear political bias and motive.

“It is aimed at tarnishing India’s international standing and to negatively portray Prime Minister Modi’s untiring efforts to effectuate governance on the foundations of positive nationalism and humanism which is the core of INDIANNESS,” the letter read. Check out the letter.