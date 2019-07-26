CinemaLatest News

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s marilyn monroe moment on cruise goes viral : Watch Video

Jul 26, 2019, 02:43 pm IST
Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty-Kundra’s Marilyn Monroe moment happened two days ago, but the video went viral only on Thursday, two days after it was posted.The slo-mo video, which Shilpa posted on Tuesday, shows Shilpa posing in an orange dress with a long slit. Suddenly the wind blows her dress upwards, like Marilyn Monroe’s famous scene from “The Seven Year Itch”.

“My ‘Marilyn Monroe’ moment on the cruise wasn’t exactly a ‘breeze’ Please watch till the end… Throwback, bloopers, fun times, vacation, cruising, slomo, laughs, epic,” she captioned the clip.Shilpa made her acting debut in the 1993 thriller Baazigar. She was later seen in movies like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Jaanwar, Dhadkan, Dus, Life in a… Metro and Phir Milenga among many others.

She became a global figure after winning the 2007 edition of the British reality television series Celebrity Big Brother 5, following an international racism controversy.Shilpa is married to businessman Raj Kundra since 2009, with whom she has a son named Viaan.

 

 

