Azam Khan’s Sexist Remark: Loksabha Members Demand Action

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan on Thursday has landed himself in a controversy in the Lok Sabha as he made objectionable remarks against BJP member Rama Devi. Since the Loksabha members have united in demanding an apology from Azam Khan, it is reported that the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will seek an apology from him.

Azam Khan had made the remarks during a debate yesterday on a bill to criminalise Triple Talaq or instant divorce.

Rama Devi, officiating as Speaker, asked him to address the Chair while making his point, and Azam Khan had made some offensive comments in response. Devi later directed that Khan’s remark be removed from the records. She, however, said she was like his (Khan’s) younger sister.

“If Khan had made these comments outside Parliament, then the police would have come to her rescue,” said Smriti Irani and she added that it is a blot to all legislators.

Pralhad Joshi said that the speaker will ask Azam Khan to apologise over his comments made against Rama Devi without any condition in the House.

“If he does not do so, the Speaker has been authorised to take action against him,” Joshi said.