Iran releases 9 Indians held from detained ship

Iran has released nine out of 12 Indians who were on board the ship MT Riah that was detained in early July, official sources said Thursday. However, 21 Indians are still in detention in Iran — three from MT Riah and 18 from British oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized last week by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged violation of international maritime rules.

Indian Embassy on Thursday got consular access to the 18 Indians who were on board Impero. Also, 24 Indian crew members, who were on board shipping vessel ‘Grace 1’, which was detained by Gibraltar police authorities, are also under detention. The boats have been seized amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the US since Washington began reimposing sanctions on Tehran.

Indian officials have met the 24 Indian crew members who were on board shipping vessel ‘Grace 1’ and assured them that the government will take necessary steps to ensure their release and repatriation, the External Affairs Ministry said Thursday.