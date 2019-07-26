Kargil Vijay Diwas : PM Modi shares photos of his 1999 Kargil visit ; See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures from his visit to Kargil during the war in 1999, saying his interactions with the soldiers are still “unforgettable”.

Twenty years after India took command of high-altitude outposts in Kargil, captured by Pakistani infiltrators, the country is commemorating the achievement as ‘Kargil Diwas’ on Tuesday.

The Kargil war between India and Pakistan took place in 1999 after the Pakistani army was found to have intruded into the Indian territory across the Line of Control, and occupied various strategic peaks, including Tololing Heights, Tiger Hill and Point 4875 (Batra Top),

The Indian Army launched ‘Operation Vijay’ in May 1999 and regained the territory after evicting the intruders in a fierce battle, considered the toughest in the military history of high-altitude warfare in mountainous terrain.