Kerala Govt to install 2000 free Internet Wi-Fi Hotspots across the state

Government of Kerala will establish 2000 public wifi hotspots across the state which will provide free internet services to the citizen and tourists. The hotspots locations are identified by the District Collectors which includes bus stands, tourist places, Parks, Public places, Jana Sevana Kendras, Govt. offices etc. The tenders for the selection of the Service providers are published by Kerala State IT Mission. The 14 districts are divided in to three regions and the works will be done in parallel across the districts, so that the works can be completed within 7 months after awarding the contract.

Benefits to the public

•Citizen can able to access 300 MB free internet per day from the Hotspots using their smart phones, mobile devices or Laptops and perform social and business activities.

•Access various e-Governance, m-governance services, public content available in the State Data Centres without any limit from the Hotspot locations.

•Tourists can avail information on the major destinations, hotels, ticket and travel bookings using the hotspot services.

The citizens can easily connect with common service centers, government offices, government services, websites, on line payment modes etc on a faster and economic mode.

Kerala State IT Mission is looking forward with great hopes and enthusiasm for the successful implementation of the project for the well being of the citizens of the state.