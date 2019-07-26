“Those Who Believe in Democratic Social Justice Cannot Follow Ram” Check Out Fb Post of Navodhana Keralam Sabarimalayilekk

Navodhana Kerala Sabarimalayilekk(translates to Renaissance Kerala to Sabarimala) had shot itself to controversies following the stand they took on the issue of young women entry into Sabarimala. They have been strictly following the Ramayana month, managing a facebook post every day about Ramayana. The one that was posted today though, might raise some eyebrows of the devotees.

The post says that people have been worshipping Ravana till yesterday in many parts of India but the nation is changing now.

“Jai Shriram slogan is destroying the peace of this country. ..Who can raise Rama as ideal? Not the majority who believes in the democracy and social justice” says the post.

Check out the original Facebook post.