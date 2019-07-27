6-year old ‘Youtuber’ buys a property worth Rs.55 crore

Age is not a blockade to earn money. And this fact is again proven right by a 6-year old girl from South Korea. The girl aged 6 has bought a property worth Rs.55 crore and that too earned by her.

Ahn Hye Jin better known as Boram is the owner of ‘Boram Tube Toys Review and Boram Tube Vlog’. These two Youtube channels have around 30 million followers combined. She earns a monthly revenue of 3.7 billion Won ( Rs.21.55 crore).

The five-story building nad 258.3 square meter land is situated in the Ceheongdam-dong area in Seoul. The youtube channels reviews toys.