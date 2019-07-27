Latest NewsIndia

Congress expels several leaders for anti-party activities

Jul 27, 2019, 07:51 am IST
Less than a minute

Uttar Pradesh Congress has expelled several of its leaders due to their alleged anti-party activities, a spokesperson for the party said on Friday.Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) spokesperson Brijendra Kumar Singh in a statement said that the leaders have been expelled from the party for six years for their anti-party activities.

The expelled leaders include — Former MLAs Anugrah Narayan Singh and Vinod Choudhary, Ram Jiavan, former District Congress president of Ambedkar Nagar district Firoz Khan, Achhan Khan, Gaurav Pandey, Surendra Shukla and Vijma Kersarvani.Apart from these leaders, Ravi Prakash Ravendra too has been expelled from the party for two years.This comes after it was reported Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will travel to the Eastern Uttar Pradesh soon with an aim to strengthen the party cadre at the ground level.

According to a source in the party, Priyanka will meet workers in each division and take their feedback and suggestions to pick up prominent and popular faces to lead the district level committees.

Tags

Related Articles

Nasa

NASA to launch new tool to measure temperature of plants from space

Jun 24, 2018, 08:06 pm IST

Sushma Swaraj’s effort will free Keralaite businessman Atlas Ramachandran from UAE jail

Jan 31, 2018, 04:27 pm IST

Singing Fish: A seal fish singes nursery rhyme: Video

Jun 23, 2019, 06:24 pm IST

Kalmi Kebab Recipe

Nov 10, 2018, 02:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close