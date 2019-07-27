Latest NewsIndia

Congress leaders mistaken as kidnappers thrashed

Jul 27, 2019, 04:15 pm IST
Three Congress party leaders have been thrashed by a group of people mistaking them as kidnappers or child-lifters. The incident took place in Nawal Singhana village in Madhya Pradesh. The villagers blocked the road and attacked them.

Dhramendra Shukla, the district secretary of Congress Detul district committee, Dhrammu Singh Lanjiwar, Lalith Baraskar were the attacked Congress leaders. They were returning to town in a car. They see barricades on the road. They were afrtaid that the barricades were raised by thugs and tried to turn around. But the villagers who were goruped after a rumor that children were abducted followed them mistaking for child-lifters and attacked them.

