‘Cooling underwear’: Snowball launches ‘freezable’ underwear for men to prevent heatwave.

The temperature all across the globe is rising. The to The global warming and its aftereffects like a heatwave and water scarcity has even lead to many diseases and physical problems. Recently doctors and scientists have found out that the rising temperature in the mercury has slow down the sexual interests in men.

Now a company has launched a remedy for this ‘ Cooling Underwear’. The snowball underwears will keep your package cool. The company has launched the sale in online platform ‘amazon’. This will be now available only in Europe.

The underwears come with fitted freezable wedges that will slip into the pair of boxers.

The company claims that these wedges will boost male fertility. The wedges take one hour to freeze in the fridge will keep your package perfectly cool whole the day.