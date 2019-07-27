KeralaLatest News

Did CPI(M) Tame Kanam Rajendran?Here is What Advocate Jayasankar Said

Jul 27, 2019, 09:51 am IST
Eldo Abraham, CPI MLA had reportedly sustained severe injuries following police lathi-charge during a protest march taken out by CPI Ernakulam district committee to Kochi Range IG office. District Collector S Suhas on Wednesday began an inquiry into the manhandling of Muvattupuzha MLA but there is growing discontent among CPI workers that Kanam Rajendran, the CPI State secretary of Kerala has not responded strongly to the issue.

Advocate Jayasankar a political analyst and a CPI Sympathiser said that if Veliyam Bhargavan was the CPI secretary, he would have dealt with the issue in a different fashion

If Veliyam Bhargavan was the CPI Secretary he probably would have held Kodiyeri Balakrishnan by his collar. That’s his style. We all thought Kanam would respond strongly considering his usual style, that did not happen.

It’s possible that Kanam is keeping silence not to make more provocations considering the elections are near or it could be a case of the central leadership stopping him from making controversial remarks. We don’t know what happened.

But there is general unhappiness among CPI workers due to his silence” said Jayasankar in Mathrubhumi News channel.

