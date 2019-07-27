Did CPI(M) Tame Kanam Rajendran?Here is What Advocate Jayasankar Said

Eldo Abraham, CPI MLA had reportedly sustained severe injuries following police lathi-charge during a protest march taken out by CPI Ernakulam district committee to Kochi Range IG office. District Collector S Suhas on Wednesday began an inquiry into the manhandling of Muvattupuzha MLA but there is growing discontent among CPI workers that Kanam Rajendran, the CPI State secretary of Kerala has not responded strongly to the issue.

Advocate Jayasankar a political analyst and a CPI Sympathiser said that if Veliyam Bhargavan was the CPI secretary, he would have dealt with the issue in a different fashion