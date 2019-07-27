Earth Quakes : 8 killed, several injured in twin quakes

Eight people were killed and dozens injured when twin earthquakes struck islands in the northern Philippines early Saturday while many were still asleep, local officials said.

Both tremors hit the province of Batanes, a group of sparsely populated islets north of the nation’s largest Luzon island.

Terrified residents fled their homes and images in the Philippine media showed collapsed masonry homes as well as deep cracks in paved roads.

The quakes — of magnitude 5.4 and 5.9 — struck within hours of each other, according to the US Geological Survey. No tsunami alerts were issued.

Many people were still asleep when the first tremor struck around 4:15 am (2015 GMT Friday), followed just under four hours later by the second stronger jolt.

Mayor Raul de Sagon told AFP that eight people had been killed and around 60 others were hurt. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Police sergeant Uzi Villa added that the timing of the quake meant many people were at home when the first quake struck.