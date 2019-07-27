Indian Embassy issues advisory for expats in UAE

Several job aspirants have fallen into the trap of fraudsters offering positions at a CBSE school in Abu Dhabi. The fraudsters created a website similar to the official one and cheated people by seeking their personal details and money for paperwork and visa.

Paramjit Ahluwalia, director and principal, Dunes International School, urged applicants to be wary about such scammers. “I pray that no one should lose their hard earned money. It is very important for each individual to verify all the details of any recruiting agency. I thank all those applicants who contacted the school to verify the authenticity of the offer letters they received. It is because of this that we were apprised about the misuse of our school website and email,” Ahluwalia said.

The school has appointed a lawyer to take up the matter forward with police.

“We have also appraised ADEK and Indian Embassy. It is unethical and illegal to use the contents of our website and create a similar website to cheat people,” Ahluwalia added.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in an advisory warned citizens to report such matters and help nab such culprits.