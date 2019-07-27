Indian scientists discover 28 new stars in Milky Way

Indian scientists has got a big breakthrough as they have spotted 28 new variable stars in the Milky Way galaxy.It is to be noted that a team of scientists at Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) has recently identified 28 new variable stars in the halo or outer part of the Milky Way galaxy. The stars are spotted nearly 60,000 light years away in the constellation Coma Berenices, which is visible in the northern night sky.

It is worth mentioning here that the scientists conducted photometric observations to discover the stars by using a powerful 3.6-metre optical telescope, which is named as the Devasthal Optical Telescope (DOT).

According to a report in Hindustan Times, scientists found the stars in globular cluster NGC 4147, a globular cluster is a large but compact cluster of stars around a galactic core and is spherical in shape. It is worth mentioning here that a globular cluster has very old stars.

The brightness of variable stars fluctuates with time due to change in emitted light, with the periodic swelling and shrinking of stars changing the quantum of light reaching earth.

The findings were published on May 20 on arXiv. However, the detailed findings will be published in next month’s Astronomical Journal.