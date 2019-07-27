J&K : Soldier killed in Pakistani firing along LoC

An army soldier was killed in fresh cease-fire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

Sources said Lance Naik Rajender Singh of Rashtriya Rifles was killed Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian posts in Machil sector along the LoC. Lance Naik Rajender Singh of 57 Rashtriya Rifles suffered critical injuries in Pakistan firing. He was taken to a nearby medical facility, but he succumbed to critical injuries, they said.