J&K : Top JeM commander Munna Lahori killed in encounter

Jul 27, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Munna Lahori from Pakistan was killed on Saturday along with his local associate in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

He was responsible for a series of civilian killings in Kashmir, they said. Lahori, also known as Bihari, had been used by the JeM terror group for recruitment, a police official said.

He was killed in the morning along with his local associate after a night long operation following a tip-off, he added.

