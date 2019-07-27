‘Karnataka will repeat in Rajasthan’: BJP warns Congress

A BJP leader claimed that the party will seize power in Rajasthan as it seized in Goa and Karnataka.

The Opposition leader Gulab Chand has claimed that BJP has to do nothing to get power in the state or to destabilize the ruling Congress government and the internal disputes in the Congress party will certainly cause the downfall of the Congress government.

Congress came into power in Rajasthan in the last assembly election in 2018 by ousting the ruling BJP. Congress got 112 seats in the assembly and BJP got only 72. The total strength of the Rajasthan assembly is 200.

The internal conflicts between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and young leader Sachin Pilot are the main issue that Congress facing. The BJP leader said that this internal conflict will cause the end of the government. We have no interest in the internal issues of Congress. But if disputes continue then what happened in Karnataka and Goa will repeat in the state, he said.