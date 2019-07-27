Latest NewsIndia

‘Karnataka will repeat in Rajasthan’: BJP warns Congress

Jul 27, 2019, 04:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

A BJP leader claimed that the party will seize power in Rajasthan as it seized in Goa and Karnataka.

The Opposition leader Gulab Chand has claimed that BJP has to do nothing to get power in the state or to destabilize the ruling Congress government and the internal disputes in the Congress party will certainly cause the downfall of the Congress government.

Ashok Gehlot

Congress came into power in Rajasthan in the last assembly election in 2018 by ousting the ruling BJP. Congress got 112 seats in the assembly and BJP got only 72. The total strength of the Rajasthan assembly is 200.

The internal conflicts between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and young leader Sachin Pilot are the main issue that Congress facing. The BJP leader said that this internal conflict will cause the end of the government. We have no interest in the internal issues of Congress. But if disputes continue then what happened in Karnataka and Goa will repeat in the state, he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Heavy Rain: Airport closed, 52 flights cancelled, 54 diverted

Jul 2, 2019, 11:48 am IST

Australian Tourists Caught having Illegal Pool Sex in Pattaya: Investigation Begins

Aug 21, 2018, 01:33 pm IST

WhatsApp enables ‘Touch ID’ and ‘Face ID’ for users

Feb 5, 2019, 04:40 pm IST
Moon

Chandrayaan-I Data Confirms the presence of frozen water: NASA

Aug 21, 2018, 10:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close