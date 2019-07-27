‘Life for foreigners in India is very difficult’ says actress Nora Fatehi

The renowned model and dancer Nora Fatehi says India is not suitable for foreigner. Life for foreigners in India is very difficult.

In an interview given she also revealed that her 20 lakh rupees have been taking by a casting agent. “Life for foreigners in India is very difficult. We go through a lot and people don’t even know. They take our money. I remember my first agency who got me here from Canada. They were really aggressive in terms of behavior and I didn’t feel like I was guided the right way. So, I wanted to leave them and in order to do that, they told me ‘we are not going to give you your money.’ And I lost Rs 20 lakhs at that time, which I had made from my ad campaigns. But I thought sacrificing it would be for a bigger picture.”

The actress also revealed that she was been subjected to humiliation as she did not know the language, She was bullied as he could not speak Hindi.

Nora has risen into fame after her song in the John Abraham starrer film ‘Satyameva Jayate’ become a hit. She has also acted in Malayalam film ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’.