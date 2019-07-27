Latest NewsIndia

Physiotherapy students suspended after TikTok video goes viral : Watch Video

Jul 27, 2019
Two students of physiotherapy undergoing training at a state-run hospital here were suspended on Friday after a video of them performing to film songs went viral.

The two students – a boy and a girl – belonging to city-based colleges were suspended from training at the Gandhi Hospital for the video allegedly shot by them.

The students were sent back to their colleges after the incident came to light, an official at the hospital said.

A notice would be issued to the incharge of the section at the hospital, he said.

The official said the two students were not medical students.

