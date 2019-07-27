Physiotherapy students suspended after TikTok video goes viral : Watch Video

Two students of physiotherapy undergoing training at a state-run hospital here were suspended on Friday after a video of them performing to film songs went viral.

The two students – a boy and a girl – belonging to city-based colleges were suspended from training at the Gandhi Hospital for the video allegedly shot by them.

The students were sent back to their colleges after the incident came to light, an official at the hospital said.

Two Physiotherapy students suspended after tik tok video gets viral pic.twitter.com/nApyx3g2Om — Abhilasha Kishore (@iAbhilashaKish) July 27, 2019

A notice would be issued to the incharge of the section at the hospital, he said.

The official said the two students were not medical students.