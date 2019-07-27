Seven Maoists killed, weapons seized

In Chattisgarh’s Jagadalpur district, seven Maoists including three women were killed in an encounter with police. The police have also recovered weapons including Insas rifle and 0303 rifles from the spot.

The encounter took place in the forest near Tiriya village near the Odisha- Chattisgarh border on today evening. A joint team of District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force was conducting a raid when the exchange of gunfire took place. The police informed that more bodies could be recovered.

As per police till July 27 around 58 encounters took place in the state and in this 43 Maoists and 15 security personnel were killed in it.